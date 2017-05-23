Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that its annual ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held on May 23, 2017, at 4:00 PM in the Company headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) France.

At the shareholders' meeting held on May 23, 2017, shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 1 636 357 voting shares (22.98% of the total number of voting shares) and 2 056 654 voting rights (27.18% of the total number of voting rights).

MEMSCAP's shareholders approved with a large majority all resolutions related to the annual ordinary shareholders' meeting.

Due to the lack of the required quorum (25% of the shares entitled to vote), the extraordinary shareholders' meeting was unable to deliberate. Consequently, the shareholders of MEMSCAP will be invited to attend to a new extraordinary general meeting with the same agenda. This extraordinary general meeting will be held on second notice in the coming days.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

