PICS ITech: Brian Atchison, PICS Chief Revenue Officer, Recognized as One of the Top 20 Under 40 in South Jersey

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Brian Atchison, Chief Revenue Officer for PICS (Professional Implementation Consulting Services, Inc.), has been named to the South Jersey Biz Top 20 under 40 list for 2017. The list and research honor 20 South Jersey professionals that are under 40 years of age and are well on their way to success.

Atchison, a member of the PICS team for over eight years, was recently promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he is responsible for driving overall revenue for both the PICS ITech managed services division (http://www.pics-itech.com) and the PICS DocLib (http://www.doclib.net) enterprise software division.

"Brian has been instrumental in the scaling up of the PICS ITech managed services division, and he has contributed greatly to the company overall," says Terry Rossi, co-founder of PICS. "He has proven to be an extremely competent young man, and we look forward to Brian expanding his reach and working with our enterprise customers around the world as well as developing new relationships."

"In both our managed services division and our enterprise software division, integrity and trust of the utmost importance. Both divisions have client relationships that are forged in trust," continues Rossi. "Brian has time and time again been an advocate for our clients and forged relationships that extend beyond traditional IT vendors. We work with our customers on all types of business challenges; Brian is never hesitant to dig in deep with our clients on issues that are outside of IT to help them succeed. It is his sincere desire to help our clients that makes him successful."

About PICS ITech

PICS ITech, a division of Professional Implementation Consulting Services, Inc. (PICS), is a leading outsourced IT, consulting, systems integration, and managed services firm focusing on IT infrastructure and business systems for small to medium-size businesses.

Since 1995, PICS ITech has delivered the right people and tools to ensure the success of our customers' technology initiatives. We provide a full range of skills needed to direct and deliver a successful solution, including strategic direction, business analysis, management, system design, application development and systems integration. PICS ITech is a set of comprehensive IT management services at a predictable and affordable cost. Visit us on social media @PICSITech or at http://www.pics-itech.com.

About PICS DocLib

With over 20 years of working with forward-thinking companies around the globe, we have gained the technical expertise and business acumen to help your organization conquer your business challenges. As a leading business process automation and document management software, we work with manufacturers to improve their business processes. Visit us at http://www.doclib.net.

Media Contacts

PICS

Terry Rossi

Phone: 609.702.3920

Email: tpr.press@pics-itech.com

South Jersey Biz Magazine

Phone: (856) 797-9901

Email: Biz@SouthJersey.com

SOURCE: PICS ITech