BIM One Concludes a Strategic Investment With WSP to Speed the Development and Marketing of its Innovative BIM Track® Software Solution

Virtual Construction and Technologies BIM One Inc. ("BIM One") is proud to announce the signing of a substantial financial investment with WSP Global Inc. ("WSP"), one of the world's leading engineering firms. This agreement will enable BIM One to speed the worldwide development and marketing of its BIM Track® software solution, which is geared towards the architecture, design and construction industry.

BIM Track® is an innovative web-based technology designed to maximize interdisciplinary collaboration in the areas of digital 3D model construction and management. Incorporating various 3D coordination and modelling software applications, this solution aims to consolidate project information. This consolidation enables active participation of all involved in the BIM process, at both the design and construction stages, using any type of device (workstations, tablets or smartphones).

"BIM Track has undergone rapid growth over the past year and is currently used by thousands of people around the world. We are convinced that our partnership with WSP will enable us to further boost our growth," said Jimmy Plante, CEO of BIM One.

"We are proud to contribute to the success of a promising young company that already has international recognition. By bringing the benefits of our global network and expertise to BIM One, we will be playing a key role in fostering the development of innovative solutions for major projects. This ties in perfectly with our strategy of providing cutting-edge solutions to help solve the complex problems our clients are facing," said Robert Ouellette, WSP's Chief Corporate Services Officer.

In October 2016, BIM Track® was presented with the CanBIM Technology Award in recognition of its innovations and contributions to increased practice efficiency in the areas of engineering and construction. This award will enable the company to grow its workforce from 14 to 40 employees over the next 18 months and will support the development of its global platform and marketing program.

Rapid growth of BIM Track®

Since its official launch in April 2016, this software-as-a-service(SaaS)application has experienced strong growth. BIM Track® is currently used by over 2,500 people in 65 countries. After only one year of marketing, some 2,000 projects have been created using the platform. For further information, please visithttp://www.bimtrack.co.

ABOUT VIRTUAL CONSTRUCTION AND TECHNOLOGIES BIM ONE INC.

Virtual Construction and Technologies BIM One Inc. specializes in project management and technology implementation relating to building information modeling (BIM). The company offers a range of technology strategy, consulting and BIM process integration services. For further information, please visithttp://www.bimone.com.

ABOUT WSP GLOBAL INC.

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us.wsp.com.

