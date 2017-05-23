

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss. The market got off to a weak start and slipped further late in the morning, before settling into a range. The weak performance of the defensive heavyweights pressured the overall market.



The terror attack at a concert in Manchester, England yesterday had little impact on the market. The bulk of the European markets ended the session with small gains and Wall Street was also inching higher in early trade. Economic data from Europe was surprisingly strong Tuesday, while U.S. new home sales proved disappointing.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.25 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,061.76. The Swiss Leader Index slipped 0.06 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.19 percent.



Shares of Credit Suisse were hard hit after the bank revealed plans for a capital increase. The stock tumbled 4.0 percent.



Volatile bakery group Aryzta was also under pressure, falling 3.0 percent. The stock fell due to comments from Societe Generale.



Clariant dropped 2.6 percent after announcing a tie-up with U.S. competitor Huntsman yesterday.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé weakened by 0.9 percent and Novartis surrendered 0.4 percent. Shares of Roche ended the day unchanged.



LafargeHolcim advanced 1.5 percent. The stock is continuing to benefit from the news that Sika CEO Jan Jenisch has been named as the compayn's new CEO.



Sika climbed 1.1 percent, Lonza rose 1.0 percent and UBS added 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX