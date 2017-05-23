WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Publication of Prospectus & Circular

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS OR JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 May 2017

Recommended all-share offer by John Wood Group PLC ("Wood Group") for Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec Foster Wheeler")

Publication of Prospectus and Circular (this "Announcement")

On 13 March 2017 the Boards of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler jointly announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a unanimously recommended all-share offer for Amec Foster Wheeler (the"Combination") (the "Original Announcement"). The Wood Group Board believes that the Combination will accelerate delivery of Wood Group's strategic objectives to improve its service offering in project delivery, to enhance capability across the value chain in core oil and gas markets, and to broaden and deepen end market and customer exposure.

Unless otherwise defined in this Announcement, terms defined in Wood Group's Original Announcement of the Combination on 13 March 2017 have the same meaning where used in this Announcement.

Under the terms of the Combination, Amec Foster Wheeler Shareholders will receive 0.75 new Wood Group Shares for each Amec Foster Wheeler Share. Based on the Closing Price of £7.52 per Wood Group Share on 10 March 2017, this represents a value of approximately £5.64 per Amec Foster Wheeler Share and a premium of 15.3 per cent. to the Closing Price of £4.89 on 10 March 2017 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Original Announcement).

Today, Wood Group published a Circular and a Prospectus ahead of the Wood Group General Meeting, scheduled for 11.00 a.m. on 15 June 2017. Approval will be sought from Wood Group Shareholders for the Combination to be effected by a scheme of arrangement of Amec Foster Wheeler.

The Circular and the Prospectus have each been approved by the UK Listing Authority and are now available at www.woodgroup.com. A copy of each of the Circular and the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Amec Foster Wheeler has separately published a Scheme Document ahead of its own General Meeting on 15 June 2017.

The Combination is intended to result in:

the creation of a global leader in project, engineering and technical services delivery across a broad range of industrial markets, predominantly focussed on oil & gas which represents c. 55 per cent. of pro-forma revenues across upstream, midstream and downstream;

accelerated delivery of Wood Group's strategic objectives to improve its asset life cycle service offering in project delivery, to enhance capability across the value chain in core oil and gas markets, and to broaden and deepen end market and customer exposure and reduce earnings volatility through oil and gas cycles;

Wood Group's measured risk appetite continuing in a flexible asset light model with revenues derived principally from reimbursable work; and

superior returns from the delivery of significant cost and revenue synergies. The level of annual pre-tax cost synergies arising from the transaction by the end of the third year following completion of the Combination ("Completion") was increased to £150m per annum from £110m per annum on 5 April 2017 and has been further increased to at least £165m per annum, again by the end of the third year following the completion of the Combination, in the Circular and the Prospectus released today. The Combined Group will be led by Robin Watson as Chief Executive and David Kemp as CFO. Ian Marchant will continue as Chair. As disclosed in the circular and the prospectus, on completion, certain members of the Amec Foster Wheeler Board will join the Board of the Combined Group. Roy Franklin will join as Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, and Ian McHoul and Linda Adamany will be appointed as non-executive directors.

Expected timetable

The following dates and times are subject to change and will depend on, among other things, the date on which antitrust (and other) Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or waived:

Publication of Wood Group Prospectus and Circular 23 May 2017 Publication of Amec Foster Wheeler Scheme Document 23 May 2017 Wood Group General Meeting 15 June 2017 Amec Foster Wheeler General Meeting 15 June 2017 Court Meeting 15 June 2017 Scheme Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme "D" (a date expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory clearances)

Effective Date D+1 Admission of New Wood Group Shares on London Stock Exchange By 8.00 a.m. on D+2

Notes to Editors

Wood Group is an international energy services company with around US$5bn sales and operating in more than 40 countries. The Group designs, modifies, constructs and operates industrial facilities mainly for the oil & gas sector, right across the asset life cycle. We enhance this with a wide range of specialist technical solutions including our world leading subsea, automation and integrity solutions. Our real differentiator is our range of services, the quality of our delivery, the passion of our people, our culture and values. We are extending the scale and scope of our core services into adjacent industries. Visit Wood Group at www.woodgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Board Appointments

Roy Franklin is currently a non-executive director of Amec Foster Wheeler, Deputy Chairman of Statoil ASA and a non-executive director of Santos Ltd. He was previously Chairman of Keller Group plc.

Ian McHoul is currently CFO of Amec Foster Wheeler and a non-executive director of Britvic plc. He was previously a non-executive director of Premier Foods plc.

Linda Adamany is currently a non-executive director of Amec Foster Wheeler, a non-executive director of Coeur Mining, Inc. and a non-executive director of Leucadia National Corporation. She was previously a non-executive director of National Grid plc.

No further information is required to be disclosed in respect of the new Wood Group Directors pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Update to the Wood Group Quantified Financial Benefits Statement

The Quantified Financial Benefits Statement, containing statements of estimated cost savings and synergies arising from the Combination, is set out below:

The Wood Group Directors are confident that, as a direct result of the Combination, the Combined Group could generate attractive synergies and create additional shareholder value.

The Original Announcement included statements of estimated pre-tax cost synergies expected to arise from the Combination of at least £110m per annum, by the end of the third year following Completion. On 5 April 2017, the Wood Group Directors updated an estimate of the pre-tax cost synergies expected to arise from the Combination from at least £110m per annum to at least £150m per annum by the end of the third year following Completion. The Wood Group Directors have now further increased their estimate of pre-tax cost synergies to at least £165m per annum, again by the end of the third year following Completion. In US$, the pre-tax cost synergies have increased from approximately US$134m per annum to approximately US$200m per annum, using the same US dollar:sterling exchange rate of 1.2171:1 as set out in the Original Announcement. The Wood Group Directors believe that these pre-tax cost synergies further enhance the attractiveness of the Combination.

The increase in the expected level of pre-tax cost synergies is attributable to a more developed assessment of the synergy opportunity carried out since the Original Announcement, which has enabled a refinement of the synergy initiatives and the related risk adjustments incorporated in the underlying calculations.

The expected sources of quantified cost synergies, which are in addition to synergies previously targeted and already underway by Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler separately, comprise:

operating efficiencies : approximately 50 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from economies of scale in addressable operating cost, efficiencies in operational procurement spend and the reduction of duplicate costs across country and regional leadership;

corporate efficiencies : approximately 20 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from the reduction of duplicate costs across board and executive leadership teams, in addition to other corporate and group functional costs; and

administration efficiencies : approximately 30 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from the consolidation of overlapping office locations, the elimination of duplicated IT systems and the reduction of duplicate costs across central support functions. Approximately 30 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be realised by the end of the first year following Completion, rising to 70 per cent. by the end of the second year following Completion and to 100 per cent. by the end of the third year following Completion. These anticipated cost synergies, which are reported under the City Code as set out in Appendix I of the Scheme Document, reflect both the beneficial elements and the costs, and will accrue as a direct result of the Combination and would not be achieved on a standalone basis. Wood Group estimates that realisation of these cost synergies would give rise to one-off costs of approximately £190 million (US$231 million) incurred in the first three years post-Completion. Aside from the one-off costs referred to above, the Wood Group Directors do not expect any material dis-synergies to arise in connection with the Combination. Paragraph 17 of Part II of the Scheme Document describes the proposal of a remedy commitment that Wood Group has made to the CMA. Should such proposed remedy commitment be agreed with the CMA and implemented, it is anticipated that approximately £25m per annum of the pre-tax cost synergies would not be achieved. Furthermore, approximately £25m of the one-off costs to realise the cost synergies would not be incurred. In US$, the reduction in cost synergies would be approximately US$30m per annum and the reduction in one-off costs approximately US$30m, using the same US dollar:sterling exchange rate of 1.2171:1 as set out in the original announcement of the Combination on 13 March 2017. Over the longer term, the Wood Group Board believes that the Combined Group would also have the potential to realise additional revenue synergies that are not included in the Quantified Financial Benefits Statement, from the delivery of an expanded range of services to an enlarged customer base, a broader offering in the core oil and gas market, cross selling, pull through opportunities and insourcing by the Combined Group of currently outsourced activity. None of the statements contained above is intended as a profit forecast and should not be interpreted as such. Bases of belief In preparing the Quantified Financial Benefits Statement, Amec Foster Wheeler has provided Wood Group with certain operating and financial information to facilitate a detailed analysis in support of evaluating the potential synergies available from the Combination. In circumstances where data has been limited for commercial or other reasons, Wood Group management has made estimates and assumptions to aid its development of individual synergy initiatives. The cost base used as the basis for the quantified exercise is Amec Foster Wheeler's 2016 cost base, consistent with Amec Foster Wheeler's 2016 unaudited full year trading update provided by Amec Foster Wheeler to Wood Group and released by Amec Foster Wheeler on 13 March 2017. Wood Group adjusted this information to take into account recent cost savings announced by Amec Foster Wheeler on 27 October 2016. The assessment and quantification of the expected synergies have in turn been informed by Wood Group management's industry experience as well as their experience of executing and integrating past acquisitions. In arriving at the estimate of synergies set out in this Announcement, the Wood Group Board has assumed that Amec Foster Wheeler's support function activities, such as Finance and Human Resources, will transition onto Wood Group's existing systems. In general, the synergy assumptions have in turn been risk adjusted, exercising a degree of prudence in the calculation of the estimated synergy benefit set out above. The Wood Group Board has, in addition, made the following assumptions, all of which are outside the influence of the Wood Group Board:

there will be no material impact on the underlying operations of either company or their ability to continue to conduct their businesses;

there will be no material change to macroeconomic, political, regulatory or legal conditions in the markets or regions in which Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler operate that materially impact on the implementation or costs to achieve the proposed cost savings;

there will be no material change in current foreign exchange rates; and

there will be no change in tax legislation or tax rates or other legislation or regulation in the countries in which Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler operate that could materially impact the ability to achieve any benefits. This analysis assumes no business disposal other than as referred to above. Reports As required by Rule 28.1(a) of the City Code, PwC, as reporting accountants to Wood Group, and J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse, as financial advisers to Wood Group, have provided the opinions required under that Rule relating to the Quantified Financial Benefits Statement set out above. Copies of these reports are set out below. Any references to anticipated synergies should be read in conjunction with these reports. PwC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse have each given and have not withdrawn their consent to the publication of their respective report in the form and context in which it is included. Notes The statements of estimated synergies relate to future actions and circumstances which, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies. As a result, the synergies referred to may not be achieved, or may be achieved later or sooner than estimated, or those achieved could be materially different from those estimated. Due to the scale of the Combined Group, there may be additional changes to the Combined Group's operations. As a result, and given the fact that the changes relate to the future, the resulting synergies may be materially greater or less than those estimated. No statement in the Quantified Financial Benefits Statement or in this Announcement generally should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Combined Group for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler or the Combined Group (as appropriate). PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP REPORT ON QUANTIFIED FINANCIAL BENEFITS STATEMENT



23 May 2017 Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, Updated Quantified Financial Benefits Statement by John Wood Group PLC We report on the quantified financial benefits statement (the "Statement") by the Directors included in the Scheme Document dated 23 May 2017 (the "Investment Circular") to the effect that: "The JWG Directors are confident that, as a direct result of the Combination, the Combined Group could generate attractive synergies and create additional shareholder value. The Announcement included statements of estimated pre-tax cost synergies expected to arise from the Combination of at least £110 million per annum by the end of the third year following completion of the Combination. On 5 April 2017, the JWG Directors updated this estimate of the pre-tax cost synergies expected to arise from the Combination from at least £110 million per annum to at least £150 million per annum by the end of the third year following completion of the Combination. The JWG Directors have now further increased their estimate of pre-tax cost synergies to at least £165 million per annum by the end of the third year following completion of the Combination. In US dollars, the pre-tax cost synergies have increased from approximately US$134 million per annum to approximately US$200 million per annum, using the same US dollar:sterling exchange rate of 1.2171:1 as set out in the Announcement. The JWG Directors believe that these pre-tax cost synergies further enhance the attractiveness of the Combination. The increase in the expected level of pre-tax cost synergies is attributable to a more developed assessment of the synergy opportunity carried out since the Announcement, which has enabled a refinement of the synergy initiatives and the related risk adjustments incorporated in the underlying calculations. The expected sources of quantified cost synergies, which are in addition to synergies previously targeted and already underway by JWG and Amec Foster Wheeler separately, comprise: (i) operating efficiencies: approximately 50 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from economies of scale in addressable operating cost, efficiencies in operational procurement spend and the reduction of duplicate costs across country and regional leadership; (ii) corporate efficiencies: approximately 20 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from the reduction of duplicate costs across board and executive leadership teams, in addition to other corporate and group functional costs; and (iii) administration efficiencies: approximately 30 per cent. of the identified cost synergies are expected to be generated from the consolidation of overlapping office locations, the elimination of duplicated IT systems and the reduction of duplicate costs across central support functions. Approximately 30 per cent.of the identified cost synergies are expected to be realised by the end of the first year following completion of the Combination, rising to 70 per cent. by the end of the second year following completion of the Combination and to 100 per cent. by the end of the third year following completion of the Combination. These anticipated cost synergies, which are reported under the City Code as set out in Appendix I of this document, reflect both the beneficial elements and the costs, and will accrue as a direct result of the Combination and would not be achieved on a standalone basis. JWG estimates that realisation of these cost synergies would give rise to one-off costs of approximately £190 million (US$231 million) incurred in the first three years post-completion of the Combination. Aside from the one-off costs referred to above, the JWG Directors do not expect any material dis-synergies to arise in connection with the Combination. Paragraph 17 of this Part II of this document describes the proposal of a remedy commitment that JWG has made to the CMA. Should such proposed remedy commitment be agreed with the CMA and implemented, it is anticipated that approximately £25 million per annum of the pre-tax cost synergies would not be achieved. Furthermore, approximately £25 million of the one-off costs to realise the cost synergies would not be incurred. In US dollars, the reduction in cost synergies would be approximately US$30 million per annum and the reduction in one-off costs approximately US$30 million, using the same US dollar:sterling exchange rate of 1.2171:1 as set out in the Announcement." This Statement has been made in the context of disclosure in the Investment Circular setting out the bases of belief of the Directors supporting the Statement and their analysis and explanation of the underlying constituent elements. REPORT FROM J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE AND CREDIT SUISSE

Updated Quantified Financial Benefits Statement by John Wood Group PLC ("JWG")

We refer to the quantified financial benefits statement, the bases of belief thereof and the notes thereto (together, the "Statement") made by JWG, set out in the scheme document dated 23 May 2017 (the "Scheme Document"), for which the Board of Directors of JWG (the "Directors") are solely responsible under Rule 28.1(a)(ii) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code").

We have discussed the Statement (including the assumptions, accounting policies, bases of calculation and sources of information referred to therein), with the Directors and those officers and employees of JWG who have developed the underlying plans as well as with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Statement is subject to uncertainty as described in the announcement and our work did not involve an independent examination of any of the financial or other information underlying the Statement.

We have relied upon the accuracy and completeness of all the financial and other information provided to us by or on behalf of JWG and/or Amec Foster Wheeler, or otherwise discussed with or reviewed by us, and we have assumed such accuracy and completeness for the purposes of providing this letter.

We do not express any view as to the achievability of the quantified financial benefits identified by the Directors.

We have also reviewed the work carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and have discussed with it its opinion addressed to you and us on this matter and which is set out in the Scheme Document, and the accounting policies and bases of calculation for the Statement.

On the basis of the foregoing, we consider that the Statement, for which the Directors are solely responsible, for the purposes of the Code, has been prepared with due care and consideration.

This letter is provided to you solely in connection with Rule 28.1(a)(ii) of the Code and for no other purpose. We accept no responsibility to JWG, Amec Foster Wheeler or their shareholders or any person other than the Directors of JWG in respect of the contents of this letter. We are acting exclusively as financial advisers to JWG and no one else in connection with the Combination between JWG and Amec Foster Wheeler and it was for the purpose of complying with Rule 28.1(a)(ii) of the Code that JWG requested J.P. Morgan Limited and Credit Suisse International to prepare this report on the Statement. No person other than the Directors of JWG can rely on the contents of, or the work undertaken in connection with, this letter, and to the fullest extent permitted by law, we expressly exclude and disclaim all liability (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) to any other person, in respect of this letter, its contents or the work undertaken in connection with this letter or any of the results that can be derived from this letter or any written or oral information provided in connection with this letter.

Yours faithfully,

J.P. Morgan Limited and Credit Suisse International

