Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Report 2017-2022: Revenues will Peak in 2017 at $202.32 Billion - Research and Markets

Global pay TV revenues will peak in 2017 at $202.32 billion. However, no rapid decline will take place after 2017 as revenues will still be as high as $199.73 billion in 2022.
The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report [covering 138 countries] concludes that revenues will fall in North America (by a huge $12 billion), Western Europe (down $566 million) and Eastern Europe (but only by $28 million) between 2016 and 2022. Revenues will decline in 33 countries between 2016 and 2022.
Published in May 2017, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report (formerly called Digital TV World Revenue Forecasts) covers 224 pages in two parts:
- A PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings.
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2022) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].
Key Topics Covered:
Pay TV subscribers (000)
- Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Double-play dig cable TV revs
- Triple-play digital cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revenues
- Digital cable TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
- Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Double-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
- Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
- DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
- Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Double-play dig cable TV subs
- Triple-play digital cable TV subs
- Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Double-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
