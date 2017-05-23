Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Report 2017-2022: Revenues will Peak in 2017 at $202.32 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts" report to their offering.

Global pay TV revenues will peak in 2017 at $202.32 billion. However, no rapid decline will take place after 2017 as revenues will still be as high as $199.73 billion in 2022.



The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report [covering 138 countries] concludes that revenues will fall in North America (by a huge $12 billion), Western Europe (down $566 million) and Eastern Europe (but only by $28 million) between 2016 and 2022. Revenues will decline in 33 countries between 2016 and 2022.



Published in May 2017, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report (formerly called Digital TV World Revenue Forecasts) covers 224 pages in two parts:



A PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings.

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2022) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].

Key Topics Covered:



Pay TV subscribers (000)



Revenues (US$ million)

Stand-alone digital cable revs

Double-play dig cable TV revs

Triple-play digital cable TV revs

Digital cable TV subs revenues

Digital cable TV on-demand revs

Digital cable TV revenues

Analog cable TV subs revs

Cable TV revenues

Stand-alone IPTV revenues

Double-play IPTV revenues

Triple-play IPTV revenues

IPTV subscription revenues

IPTV on-demand revenues

IPTV revenues

Satellite TV subscription revs

Satellite TV on-demand revs

Satellite TV revenues

DTT subscription revs

DTT on-demand revenues

DTT revenues

Subscription revenues

On-demand revenues

Total revenues



Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)



Stand-alone digital cable subs

Double-play dig cable TV subs

Triple-play digital cable TV subs

Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)

Analog cable TV subs

Stand-alone IPTV subs

Double-play IPTV subs

Triple-play IPTV subs

Average IPTV (subs and VOD)

Pay Satellite TV (subs)

Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)

Pay DTT (subs)

Pay DTT (subs and PPV)

Average monthly ARPU

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3vxxj/global_pay_tv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716