Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

MEMS market is expected to be $18.88 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017-2022. Healthcare vertical is estimated to grow at the highest rate while RF actuator is estimated to hold the largest share with APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The MEMS has entered the growth phase and is expected to grow further in the coming years. This market is expected to be valued at USD 18.88 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2022. The drivers for this market are stringent government regulations for the automotive vertical and huge adoption of automation in industries and homes. The main restraint for this market is highly complex manufacturing process and demanding cycle time.

The MEMS market for the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high adoption of MEMS for clinical monitoring applications such as ECG patient monitoring and EEG measurement; and imaging applications such as CT-imaging and digital X-ray. Moreover, MEMS are being used for diagnostic and treatment equipment positioning applications, which include high precision positioning of equipment such as surgery tables, and prostheses and patient monitoring applications such as movement and position monitoring.

The inertial sensor type is expected to hold the major share of the MEMS market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing usage of inertial sensors, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and inertial combo sensor, in automotive applications such as electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), and anti-lock braking system (ABS). Moreover, this growth is attributed to the high adoption in consumer and wearable applications for location-based services, gaming, built-in compass app providing screen orientation and for undoing actions by shaking the device. The MEMS market for environmental sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing opportunities in areas such as home automation, smartphones, and wearables.

RF actuators are being used in mobile devices, particularly in relation to antennas, to solve engineering issues related to the size and components of smartphones. The growth of MEMS market for RF actuators is attributed to the wide usage of RF MEMS in smartphones, wearables, and Internet of Things (IoT). RF actuators offer advantages such as reduced size, less power, improved antenna performance and radiated power, and reduced power loss.

The MEMS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because APAC is a major market for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial verticals. Moreover, APAC has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities.

Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20 %, Tier 2 - 55%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 50%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 25%

By Region: Americas - 60%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 10%, and RoW - 5%

The major players in the MEMS market include STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), TE Connectivity Corp. (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (Netherlands), Denso Corp. (Japan), Broadcom Ltd. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Knowles Corp. (US), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan).

