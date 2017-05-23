Ener-Core, Inc.: Ener-Core to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 6, 2017

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCQB: ENCR), a developer and licensor of innovative gas conversion technologies for global commercial and industrial facilities, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational being held on June 6-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational is being held on June 6-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Ener-Core CEO, Alain Castro, and CFO, Domonic Carney, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ener-Core management, please log-in via the link provided in your invitation. You may also email your request to ENCR@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

View Ener-Core, Inc.'s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ENCR

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

About the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North American with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About Ener-Core

Irvine, California-based Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCQB: ENCR) owns and licenses its proprietary Power Oxidation technology, which has been commercially deployed and generates base load, clean power from polluting waste gases including methane. Ener-Core's patented Power Oxidizer is designed to turn one of the most potent pollution sources into a profitable, "always on" source of clean energy. Ener-Core's technology offers an alternative to the flaring (burning) of gaseous pollution while generating operating efficiencies and reducing the costs of compliance with environmental regulations. Ener-Core offers the 250 kW Ener-Core EC250 and the larger, 2 MW Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO. For more information, please visit www.ener-core.com.

Media and Investor Relations:



MZ Group

Chris Tyson

Managing Director - MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

ENCR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ener-Core, Inc.