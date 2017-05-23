VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Troy Energy Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Troy") (NEX: TEG.H) announces the resignation of Paul Conroy and George Jones as Directors of the Corporation and the resignation of James Owen as President effective immediately. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Conroy and Mr. Jones for their time, services and guidance during their tenure as Directors.

Mr. Owen will continue in his current position as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Corporation also announced the appointment of Rick Wingate as President and Director of the Corporation.

Mr. Wingate of Saskatoon, SK has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has extensive knowledge of the investment industry gained through his experience as an Investment Advisor with major Canadian brokerage firms. Mr. Wingate is currently President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Basin Asset Management Inc., an asset management company focused on real asset and private equity investment in the Western Canadian Basin. He is also past President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of FNR Asset Management Inc., an asset management company focused on the Canadian resource sector. Mr. Wingate is a graduate of the University of Regina where he received his Bachelor of Administration; and he has also completed the Canadian Securities Course.

The Corporation also announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 stock options at $0.05 per share to Officers and Directors. The options expire in 5 years and are subject to regulatory approval.

The Corporation is involved in the exploration of natural resources in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

