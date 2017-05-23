Protein Engineering Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025 - Presence of Regulatory Authorities Consistently Striving to Reduce Time & Cost Involved - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protein engineering market is expected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2025.

The market is driven by presence of regulatory authorities consistently striving to reduce time and cost involved in the drug discovery process. One such example is the launch of critical path initiative by U.S. FDA, for incorporation of advanced technologies, such as protein engineering, in drug discovery processes. Moreover, this facilitates prediction of probable adverse reactions & toxicity and improves efficacy of target molecules early on, resulting in lowered drug attrition rates in the later stages. This is anticipated to help control overall expenditure. Rise in R&D expenditure by countries indicates the urgent need for adoption of these tools in all drug discovery and development processes.



The rising number of government initiatives aimed at enhancing protein engineering capabilities is anticipated to present the market with high growth potential. This has resulted in a significant rise in number of research activities & programs and fund allotment for R&D. For instance, Protein Engineering Network of Centres of Excellence (PENCE) contributed approximately USD 1.0 million for proteomics projects and hosted conferences on proteomics in Canada as an effort to broaden research associated with this technology.



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Waters Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Genscripts USA , Inc.

, Inc. Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Protein Engineering Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Protein Engineering: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Protein Engineering: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Protein Engineering: Protein type Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Protein Engineering: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Protein Engineering: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology, Product, Protein Type, End use



9 Competitive Landscape



