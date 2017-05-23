Technavio analysts forecast the global dental lasers marketto reach USD 352.2 million by 2021, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dental lasers market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on product type (soft tissue and all tissue), end-user (hospitals and dental clinics), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The market for dental lasers has been projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of various factors like increasing edentulous population, high demand for oral care, developments in cosmetic dentistry, the rise in medical tourism, and advances in technology. With the rise in the disposable income of people living in countries like the US, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Japan, more people have started opting for expensive cosmetic dentistry procedures such as dental lasers. This will increase demand for new products and technologies, which, in turn, will lead to an increase in dental procedural volume in the market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dental lasers market:

Increase in prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases

Increased demand for oral care

Growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment

Increase in prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases

The rise in oral disease has propelled the demand for dental and oral care. Prevalence of periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among adults and pediatric population. According to the CDC, around 47% of adults in the age group of 30 years and above have some form of periodontal disease and nearly 30% of individuals aged 65-75 years are devoid of natural teeth. Other percentages in the report show a significant portion of the global population is affected by different types of oral diseases.

Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devicesresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "Some of the major causes of periodontal diseases are smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, diabetes, and unawareness about dental health. Many people in urban areas visit dental clinics due to the awareness of dental diseases and related services offered, which increases the demand for improved dental procedures

Increased demand for oral care

Governments and private organizations have started taking initiatives for creating awareness on oral health as oral health is linked to heart disease, low birth weight, and transmission of flu. Because of the changing habits of the customers over time, oral care and dental hygiene have become a major concern.

"For effectively controlling oral health risks, initiatives such as building oral health policies has been taken up by WHO. Some of its initiatives include developing community-based projects for the prevention of oral and dental diseases. These initiatives are encouraging national health authorities to implement efficient fluoride programs to prevent periodontal problems, dental caries, and provide technical support to various countries to integrate dental health into public health and strengthen their dental health systems," adds Barath.

Growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment

There is a gradual change in the trend for oral treatment from the conventional to advanced treatment. This is due to the increased prevalence of oral problem globally. Advanced dental care services, such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry have overpowered the traditional dental services. The popularity of laser technology in dentistry is booming among patients as well as the oral care specialists. This painless technology has gained popularity with increasing demand for laser dentistry for extraction of tooth, orthodontics, and periodontal decay.

Top vendors:

A.R.C. Laser

Biolase

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Gigaalaser

