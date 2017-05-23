

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A ring bought for 10 pounds three decades ago turned out to be a 26 carat-white diamond ring.



An unidentified owner had bought a ring mistaking it to be a piece of costume jewelry at a garage sale in England in the 1980's, according to the listing on Sotheby's website. However, the ring turned out to be a priceless diamond ring that is expected to sell for about $450,000 at an upcoming Sotheby's auction.



The owner had no idea how much the ring was worth, reportedly wearing it just for fun, while doing chores or going shopping. The 19th-century diamonds were typically not cut to show off their clarity or sparkle.



Actually, it was a jeweler who pointed out that the ring had substantial value that the owner brought it into Sotheby's.



This diamond is a once in a lifetime find, Sotheby's said. It will go up for auction at Sotheby London's Fine Jewels sale on July 7.



