VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (TSX: AKG)(NYSE MKT: AKG) will host a presentation to analysts and investors in Toronto at 8am on Monday, June 5, 2017 to present the results of the Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study. There will also be an accompanying conference call and webcast. Details below.

Toronto Presentation Monday, June 5, 2017 at 8:00 am EDT Belgravia Room, Omni King Edward Hotel To attend, please arrive by 7.45am and RSVP to alex.buck@asanko.com Conference Call & Webcast Details: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 8:00 am EDT US/Canada Toll Free: 1 888 225 8011 UK Toll Free: 0800 496 1093 International: +1 303 223 4384

Webcast:

Please click on the link: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/183fpsaijbtsj&eom

Replay A recorded playback will be available approximately two hours after the call until July 4, 2017: US/Canada Toll Free: 1 800 558 5253 International: +1 416 626 4100 Passcode: 21852384

