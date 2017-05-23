

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled its first budget proposal, which the White House claims will balance the budget by 2027.



The budget blueprint released on Tuesday calls for $4.1 trillion in government spending in 2018, with a jump in defense spending offset by cuts in programs for the poor.



In a message to members of Congress, Trump claimed the budget proposal's defining ambition is to unleash the dreams of the American people.



'Through streamlined Government, we will drive an economic boom that raises incomes and expands job opportunities for all Americans,' Trump said.



He added, 'Faster economic growth, coupled with fiscal restraint, will enable us to fully fund our national priorities, balance our budget, and start to pay down our national debt.'



The budget plan calls for a $54 billion increase in defense spending as well as $2.6 billion for border security, including $1.6 billion for Trump's proposed border wall.



The increases in spending would be offset by reductions in funding for programs such as food stamps and Social Security disability insurance benefits.



The White House said non-defense discretionary spending would continue to be reduced by 2 percent each year in an effort to balance the budget.



The administration claims the reductions in spending combined with faster economic growth due to Trump's policies would balance the budget by 2027.



However, economists have questioned whether the economy will achieve the 3 percent growth envisioned by the administration.



Democratic lawmakers were quick to criticize Trump's budget proposal, with Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., accusing the president of recklessly slashing vital lifelines to the American people.



'The President's budget proposal is not bipartisan. And it is not in the best interests of the country or of the real priorities of the American people,' Leahy said. 'It's unbalanced, needlessly provocative and appallingly shortsighted.'



'It is not a pathway toward returning the Senate to doing its work the way it is supposed to be done,' he added. 'More than being dead on arrival, this budget is truly odious on arrival.'



