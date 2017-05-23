According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global 3D scanner market is expected to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%.

Many emerging vendors are developing 3D scanners at a low cost. The demand for the product has increased due to the decline in the ASP of 3D scanners. The growing popularity of high-end graphic games and the extensive use of VFX effects in movies have boosted the significance of 3D scanners in the entertainment industry. Real estate is booming in countries like India, leading to the high penetration of 3D scanners in this region. Recent advances in 3D scanner technologies such as improved efficiency, better quality, superior performance, and cost-saving features will drive their adoption in different industries worldwide.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts categorize the global 3D scanner market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

Industrial manufacturing

Healthcare

Architecture and engineering

Others

The top three end-user segments for the global 3D scanner market are discussed below:

Industrial manufacturing

There are many uses of 3D scanners in industrial manufacturing for taking measurements of objects with complex geometry, developing new product designs, and automating the workflow at manufacturing facilities, which consume a lot of time if done manually. 3D scanners can capture an industrial object of any shape, from a small mechanical part to a turbine, with great accuracy. The 3D model thus formed can then be transferred to CAD and CAM programs, which can then be assessed and modified to enhance the product's design and performance or can also be used for a new production system.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst from Technavio, "German automotive manufacturers like Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz keep manufacturing and assembling in-house in their factories and production warehouses and outsource the designing to reputable engineering companies that have experience handling software like CAD. This helps the automotive companies ensure proper utilization of 3D scanners."

Healthcare

3D scanners are used in healthcare to design and customize prosthetic and orthotic devices. Accuracy is critical in healthcare as the model must be compatible with individual patients. 3D scanners can produce precise and quick scans of body parts, which can be printed using 3D printers. The demand for 3D scanners in the healthcare industry will have a huge impact on the growth of the global 3D scanner market during the forecast period.

"Users prefer structured-light 3D scanners as they pose no risk to the health of the person being scanned. Structured-light scanners can easily scan the geometry of the body and do not require any reference targets to be attached to the body," says Sunil.

Architecture and engineering

3D scanners are an important part of the architecture, engineering, and construction processes. Engineers save a lot of time on planning and cost of labor with the help of terrestrial scanning. Terrestrial scanning specialists constantly use 3D scanners for construction, historic preservation, and building inspection projects.

The major applications of 3D scanners in architecture and design are a measurement of complex structures and objects, project supervision, deformation monitoring, and quality control. 3D models that are created using hand measurements or 2D drawings are both time-consuming and expensive. 3D scanners can speed up the reverse engineering process significantly.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Artec 3D

3D Digital Corp

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

FARO Technologies

GOM

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Nikon Metrology

Perceptron

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems

Topcon Corporation

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

