

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday, seeing little movement throughout the session as traders assessed headlines from the U.K., where a domestic terrorist killed 22 people at a pop concert.



The attack overshadowed mixed economic news from the U.S. ahead of tomorrow's release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's May interest rate meeting.



June gold settled at $1,255.50/oz, down $5.90, or 0.5%, trimming recent gains.



After reporting an unexpected jump in U.S. new home sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a substantial pullback in new home sales in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 11.4 percent to an annual rate of 569,000 in April from an upwardly revised 642,000 in March.



Elsewhere, Germany's Ifo business confidence score reached its highest level on record since 1991.



