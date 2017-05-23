Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Reach $81.9 Billion by 2025 - Ability of CRM Suites to Carry out Business With Ease is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global customer relationship management market is expected to reach USD 81.9 billion by 2025. The ability of CRM suites to carry out business with ease is driving the demand for the CRM solution across both big and small companies.

Customer relationship management solutions have managed to exhibit an impressive adoption and growth rate in the last of couple of years despite over 20 years of market presence. This growth trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well owing to numerous benefits of CRM suites, including operational efficiency, reduced cost of marketing, and the ability to complete sales cycle on the go'. These solutions have boosted the efficiency of the sales teams by reducing the sales cycle time. Additionally, they have also assisted in increasing revenues while simultaneously making the process of acquiring and retaining customers easier.

One of the most interesting trends observed in the CRM marketplace is the spectacular rise of cloud deployed solutions. While this technology has been in the industry for quite some time, its widespread adoption by small and large businesses was unforeseen. The rise in social CRM and mobility has also been driving the growth of a new genre of customer services and relationship management.

Though the big data and analytics technology has various industrial applications, it has found significant usage in the CRM marketplace. With predictive analysis and customer intelligence gaining traction in the industry, it can be said with certainty that CRM and analytics integration is here to stay. Sales and marketing have been benefiting from these technological advancements alongside customer services, IT, and finance departments gaining equally from access to CRM databases.

The industry is expected to continue its growth stride with dynamic trends, technological proliferation, and innovations over the better part of next decade. As such, the mid-market companies will play a role in changing the product functionalities and their portfolios, which would shape the overall market in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned



Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

SugarCRM

Zoho

Netsuite Inc.

Insightly

Bpmonline



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Customer Relationship Management Industry Outlook



4 Customer Relationship Management Deployment Outlook



5 Customer Relationship Management Enterprise Size Outlook



6 Customer Relationship Management Application Outlook



7 Customer Relationship Management Regional Outlook



8 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lhvgmc/customer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716