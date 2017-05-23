Technavio analysts forecast the global air source heat pump marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global air source heat pump marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product (air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The global air source heat pump market is projected to reach USD 192.90 billion by 2021. Heat pumps are deemed as the most efficient and cost-effective heating units in the market these days. They are environment-friendly and can reduce the carbon footprint and energy bills drastically. These characteristics have enabled heat pumps to achieve a mass market status and they are set to reach technological maturity in the coming years.

Technavio heavy industriesresearch analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global air source heat pump market:

Operational benefits over conventional systems

Tax benefits on installation of heat pumps

Rising global energy consumption coupled with resurgence of housing sector

Robust growth in construction industry

Operational benefits over conventional systems

Heat pumps provide major benefits in comparison to conventional heating and cooling systems like boilers, furnaces, air conditioners, and room heaters. One major advantage is that heat pumps provide the benefits of both heating and cooling throughout the year. Heat pumps deliver lower operating costs in comparison to other heating systems, especially oil or electric heating systems.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead unit operationsresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The shift from an electric furnace to an air source heat pump enables cost savings of up to 50%. Although the outside temperatures can affect this figure, the savings are still perceptible when compared with conventional systems."

Tax benefits on installation of heat pumps

In the year 1992, the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) launched the Energy Star program, which identifies and promotes energy-efficient products, homes, and buildings nationwide. Energy Star offers tax credits on the purchase of or while retrofitting air source heat pumps. The tax credits are applicable on Energy Star-certified products, which ensure 20% less energy use.

"The heat pumps that qualify the ratings set by EPA are eligible for the tax credits. However, tax credits are not applicable on new construction and rentals. Apart from the US, countries like the UK, Japan, and Australia also grant tax reductions, subsidies, and other benefits to encourage the use of heat pumps," says Gaurav.

Rising global energy consumption coupled with resurgence of housing sector

The rising population along with rapid economic growth globally is leading to the demand for energy. Emerging economies accounted for 97% of the global growth in demand for electricity; despite its reduced consumption, China recorded the largest increment in primary energy consumption worldwide. Global energy demand is projected to grow by 34% by 2035.

It is projected that the global GDP will double by 2035, with India and China accounting for almost half of the growth in GDP while organization for economic co-operation and development (OECD) economies will account for approximately a quarter. The growing emphasis on renewable energy as part of the changing energy mix will pave the way for the increased use of heat pumps. Therefore, growing energy consumption will add significant momentum to the global air source heat pump market during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Mitsubishi manufactures

NIBE

