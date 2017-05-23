MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Prevtec Microbia Inc. ("Prevtec") is pleased to provide an update on the commercial launch of its bivalent vaccine Coliprotec® F4/F18 in the European Union, a front line product against post weaning diarrhea (PWD) in pigs.

Prevtec's distribution partner Elanco, the animal health division of Eli Lilly, launched Coliprotec® F4/F18 on May 4th at the 9th European Symposium of Porcine health Management (ESPHM) in Prague. The launch was followed by several technical meetings in Europe with veterinarians and swine specialists.

Ciara O'Neill, Elanco's UK and Ireland technical consultant, said: "Vets and farmers can have confidence in this new addition to their PWD toolbox, which will limit the impact of ETEC E. coli at such an important stage in pigs' lives. The vaccine has the potential to change current practices on farm and could reduce the need for antibiotics post-weaning."

Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec said: "We are very enthusiastic about the potential of our bivalent vaccine in preventing PWD and the trend is in favor of biological products that have a positive impact on animal health and human consumption. Prevtec has managed the manufacturing and the delivery of a first million doses for the EU in April and will support its partner Elanco in the market acceptance of this new product to fight E. coli in pigs".

The targeted pig market in the EU represents a potential of 250 million heads annually.

Prevtec Microbia has developed a portfolio of technologies, including three commercialized vaccines, with the goal of becoming the benchmark for biological products that can reduce antibiotics administered to animals for human consumption.

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company's mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance.

Prevtec Microbia's first commercial product, Coliprotec®F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007. In March 2015, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4 in the European Union. In January 2017, the European Commission issued the EU-wide marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4/F18, the Company's second commercial product in EU. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.

