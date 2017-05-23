New system components and rack assembly help simplify standardization, reduce integration risk and decrease time to market

NIWeek NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of platform-based systems that enable engineers and scientists to solve the world's greatest engineering challenges, announced today new ATE Core Configurations which deliver core mechanical, power and safety infrastructure to help users accelerate the design and build of automated test systems in industries ranging from semiconductor and consumer electronics to aerospace and automotive.

ATE Core Configurations help simplify the design, procurement, assembly, and deployment of smarter test systems at a lower cost and shorter time to market by empowering test organizations with a platform for standardization. These 19-in., rack-based configurations are available in various rack-unit heights, and offer scalable power profiles to match the needs of nearly any application and geography. Test organizations can benefit from highly integrated safety features such as thermal shutoff, emergency power off (EPO), optional uninterruptible power supplies and IEC 61010 certification.

Key benefits include:

Highly customizable Choose what is included in the system, and where within the rack, including PXI instrumentation, signal conditioning, kW power supplies, cooling and more

Simplify bill of materials management with consolidated part numbers and fewer vendor transactions Readily deployable Benefit from IEC 61010 certified systems which are backed by more than 1,500 NI sales, system and support engineers worldwide

Benefit from IEC 61010 certified systems which are backed by more than 1,500 NI sales, system and support engineers worldwide Expansive ecosystem Work directly with NI Alliance Partners to specify a turn-key system, including mass interconnect and fixturing, test software development, system maintenance, lifecycle support and more

"Building a test system is a difficult job one that even the best organizations spend many months accomplishing purely because of the number of components, suppliers and interoperability challenges present," said Luke Schreier, director of automated test product marketing at NI. "The new ATE Core Configurations can help users dramatically simplify the purchasing process for a common set of requirements and reduce the time and cost of building a system. And when you ultimately want a turn-key system, they form a great bridge to the integration expertise of our Alliance Partner Network."

ATE Core Configurations also benefit from NI's high-performance PXI instrumentation and extensive test software portfolio. This includes more than 600 PXI instruments ranging from DC to mmWave featuring high-throughput data movement using PCI Express Gen 3 bus interfaces and sub-nanosecond synchronization with integrated timing and triggering. ATE Core Configurations can also include TestStand test management software and LabVIEW code module development software, extensive API and example program support for PXI instruments, and more than 13,000 instrument drivers for third-party box instruments.

To design and deploy a smarter test system based on NI's new ATE Core Configurations, visit www.ni.com/ate-core-configurations.

About NI

NI (ni.com) empowers engineers and scientists with a software-centric platform that incorporates modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem. This proven approach puts users firmly in control of defining what they need to accelerate their system design within test, measurement and control. NI's solution helps build high-performance systems that exceed requirements, quickly adapt to change and ultimately improve the world.

LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI, ni.com, NI TestStand and NIWeek are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.

