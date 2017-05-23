Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2025 - Driven by the Increasing Consumption of Cosmetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Analysis By Application (Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper & Board, Detergents), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2025. The increasing consumption of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and other personal care products globally is estimated to drive the market demand over the years ahead. In addition, the growing rate of adoption among consumers regarding the use of natural and eco-friendly personal care products is likely to enhance the consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) or cellulose gum, mainly as a binding and stabilizing agent, in the next couple of years.

In terms of revenue, the cosmetic & application segment accounted for an industry share of 14.7% in 2016. Changing lifestyles and improving disposable income of consumers across various countries in the Asia Pacific region including India, China, and Malaysia are expected to enhance the growth of cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in the next couple of years. Major cosmetics manufacturers are significantly investing in R&D and focusing on the implementation of new product branding and other marketing strategies to accelerate personal care sales across the globe.

CMC is incorporated as a key ingredient in various personal care products including creams, lotions, shampoos, face creams, and cold creams. Good binding, thickening, and stabilizing properties are the key attributes of this product owing to which it is increasingly being used in the processing of cosmetic formulations. Additionally, it owing to its property to impart moisture, the product is favorably consumed in the manufacturing of personal care products such as hair care and skin care goods. The usage of cellulose gum is not only limited to topical lotions, creams, and shampoos but it is also incorporated in the manufacturing of toothpaste, as it provides smooth texture, possesses excellent salt tolerance, and acid resistance.

