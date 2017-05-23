

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former CIA Director John Brennan told lawmakers on Tuesday he was aware of contacts and interactions between Russian officials and members of President Donald trump's campaign.



However, Brennan said in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that he did not know if the interactions amounted to collusion.



Brennan said he was concerned by the interactions because of 'known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals.'



'And it raised questions in my mind again whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals,' he added.



Brennan suggested the unresolved questions warranted an FBI investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.



The former CIA Director also claimed Trump may have violated protocol if he shared highly classified information with Russian officials as has been reported.



