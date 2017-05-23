Rice Protein Market to Reach $198 Million by 2025 - Increased Consumption of Functional Foods Such as Sports & Energy Drinks - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rice Protein Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.
The global rice protein market is expected to reach USD 198.5 million by 2025. Growing global food and beverage industry has been one of the major drivers of the rice protein market. Increased consumption of functional foods such as sports & energy drinks, energy bars, and dietary supplements have also contributed to the industry growth.
These products are considered to be highly effective and efficient alternatives to other plant-based products such as whey and soy due to their high amino acid content. Besides, as these do not contain artificial sweeteners, their chemical content is minimum, as compared to whey or soy.
Isolates accounted for the majority of the market in 2015, in terms of both, volume and value in the product segment. Their protein content is much higher, as compared to concentrates, which are relatively cheaper. Consumers in the U.S and Europe have started combining pea isolates with rice protein isolates as the combination provides added health benefits, which in turn is boosting the demand for these products.
Companies Mentioned
- AIDP Inc
- Axiom Foods Inc
- Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd
- Golden Grain Group Ltd
- RiceBran Technologies
- Nutrition Resource Inc
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Shafi Gluco Chem PvtLtd
- The Green Labs LLC
- Top Health Ingredients Inc
- Nutribiotic
- Z-Company
- North Coast Naturals
- Pure Food Company LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology And Scope
2 Executive Summary
3 Rice Protein Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4 Rice Protein: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5 Rice Protein: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6 Organic Rice Protein: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7 Rice Protein: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6kxgzn/rice_protein
