Foliar fertilization, the process of applying a liquid fertilizer to the leaves of a plant rather than to the soil, can be beneficial to crops but presents challenges in terms of application and efficiency. Up to 80% of the nutrients provided by this type of fertilizer can be washed away, which is a significant waste of resources and can pollute nearby water sources. Infiniti Research notes that while foliar fertilization can be effective in specific situations, long-term applications are often not practical. However, German researchers are looking to change this.

Market Developments

Researchers from DWI-Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials in Aachen, RWTH Aachen University, and the University of Bonn have created a new system for foliar fertilization that allows the fertilizer to adhere to the leaves for a longer period of time, resulting in less waste. It is based on biocompatible microgels that deliver their nutrients in a slow, controlled manner.

The microgels have so far been tested as a delivery method for iron, effectively and quickly restoring iron-deficient cucumber plants. Anchor peptides from lactic acid bacteria prevent the gels from being washed away, and the water in the gels allows nutrients such as iron to diffuse into the plant leaves. This allows for the use of smaller quantities of fertilizer, resulting in lower costs and less pollution and helping to make agriculture more sustainable.

