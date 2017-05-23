NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., (OTC PINK: HWAL), a global media and entertainment company announce they are in the final stages of re-structuring its organization and its stock in preparation to support the substantial growth in the company's operations, revenues and investment financial partnerships.

The company has engaged Securus Law Group to prepare and file a REG A+ Tier 2 registration statement with the SEC. Upon the SEC's approval of the REG A+ Tier2, the registration will enable the company to raise up to $50,000,000, become fully reporting and up list to a larger stock exchange. Securus Law Group is one of the leading Securities Law firms in the US that has filed successfully some of the first REG A filings to the SEC.

The company has re-engaged the auditing firm of M&K CPAS, PLLC, originally utilized in its filing of its initial registration to the SEC to become publicly trading. M&K CPAS, PLLC, is a full-service CPA firm based in Houston, TX that serves the audit and assurance, financial reporting and tax needs of growing micro and small-cap publicly traded companies across the U.S. and worldwide. As a registered Accounting firm with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, they deliver reliable, high-quality expertise to each of their clients.

The company continues to grow its Management team. The Company is actively seeking to fill the CFO and COO positions with candidates experienced in the media, entertainment and technology industries. The COO responsibilities will include to plan, direct, and oversee the company's operational policies, compliance and corporate governance, initiatives and goals, develop and implement sales and licensing strategies, and oversee daily operations. The CFO will be responsible for managing the financial planning and record-keeping of the company, provide financial reporting to the senior management and work with the Company's auditors and legal advisors for preparation of financial reports to the SEC and to the OTCMarkets.

The company engaged Action Stock Agent Transfer Corp. as their stock transfer agent replacing Cleartrust LLC. Action Stock Transfer's knowledgeable staff has been involved in the securities industry for over twenty years and prides itself in providing full service stock transfer, custodial record keeping, and Edgar and other compliance and services efficiently.

Hollywall is in the final stages of establishing its newest corporate executive offices in Washington DC.

Next month, The company will present the "Soul of America" projects and Soul of America Music Collector Series Vol. I to celebrate Black Music Month and will include songs performed by legendary Superstars such as Chuck Berry, Sam and Dave, Ray Charles, James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, John Lee Hooker, Barry White, Nat King Cole, Percy Sledge, Al Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Duke Ellington, Marvin Gaye, Mary Wells, Fats Domino, Gladys Knight, Little Richard, Jimmy Witherspoon, Louis Armstrong, Brook Benton, Cab Calloway, Bo Didley, Howlin Wolf, Etta James, Lionel Hampton, Marian Anderson, Billie Holiday, and The Platters.

Hollywall has further developed several major business lines that embody the Hollywall vision of serving both consumers and entertainment industry participants. Hollywall has established its new interactive website featuring its radio network, www.hwradio.com. While the company has been beta testing HWRadio.com, its global audience and membership has grown over five thousand percent last quarter. At HWRadio.com listeners can search and play their favorite songs from countless stations that are organized by artists and genres. http://hwradio.com/radio-stations. Hollywall continues to add more legacy music to its networks daily.

About Hollywall Entertainment Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., www.hollywall.com, is a multifaceted media and entertainment company engaged in maximizing rights to its music, film, television, home videos and software game libraries. The company is developing a digital distribution and verification system to improve customer delivery, quality control and revenues for artists, writers, content developers, copyright owners and shareholders. Hollywall owns exclusive and non-exclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute over 17,500 songs from Music Recording Masters. Hollywall's recorded music master rights consist of all the "Proprietary Rights," as outlined in its original contracts on file. The master recordings contains performances by such legends as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and other multiple platinum selling acts. The music master recordings include songs that have never been released in addition to songs that have been released by other record companies which hold similar licensing rights to market the songs.

