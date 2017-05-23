SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company's exclusive distributor in Italy, Medical Advanced Technologies S.R.L. (MATEK) is sponsoring a one day scientific program to be conducted in Milan, Italy on May 26, 2017. This program, Workshop@Rooftop, will be held at the exclusive Hotel The Square in Milan. MATEK has been one of SANUWAVE's most active partners in promoting both dermaPACE® and orthoPACE® in Europe. Their innovative and proactive approach towards promoting dermaPACE and orthoPACE is reflected in this program which will assemble some of the most accomplished medical researchers and medical practitioners in Italy. The program will discuss the newest clinical information related to the mechanism of action for SANUWAVE's product line and to discuss clinical case-studies and on-going research in the field of extracorporeal shock wave technology (ESWT) and in particular the use of dermaPACE for wound indications and orthoPACE for orthopedic indications. Specific topics include:

Update on mechanism of action: from mechanobiology to the clinical practice, M.C., D'Agostino





Shock Wave Therapy for Myofascial Syndrome "Trigger Point", A. Previtera





Update about international guidelines and new therapeutic frontiers, E. Tibalt





MATEK, with headquarters in Milan, Italy, has long been SANUWAVE's partner in Italy. With their strength, experience and knowledge of the orthopedics and the wound care market, they are well positioned to help expand SANUWAVE's market penetration via increased clinical presence and to continue to promote the company's core products, dermaPACE and orthoPACE. "MATEK, once again, is setting the stage for creativity in furthering the field of ESWT. They are a model, not just in Italy, but in all of Europe, for how to create excitement and discussion among clinical researchers and practitioners alike." stated Mr. Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE. "We are extremely fortunate to have MATEK as a key team member in promoting our products abroad."

For information related to MATEK's Scientific Program, contact Ms. Annalisa Ali by email at commerciale@mateksrl.com or by telephone at +39 02 87264725.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About MATEK

Operating since 2010 in the field of medical instruments, MATEK s.r.l. is the exclusive distributor in Italy of the products manufactured by SANUWAVE Inc., an emerging US-based regenerative medicine company. With the support of its specialized technical experts and qualified professionals, MATEK s.r.l. supplies its customers with electrohydraulic focused shock wave generators. This technique has been proven to have a high success rate in the treatment of soft tissue and bone diseases. MATEK's mission is to provide users of medical devices, and in particular of focused shock wave generators, all-inclusive support to ensure consistently high quality levels even with intensive use. We offer training courses, assistance in promoting the presence and use of the medical device, medical/scientific support and technical/administrative information in relationships with the competent health authorities.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

