Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market in China to Grow at a CAGR of 8.34% by 2021 - Increase in Incidence of Orthodontic & Periodontal Diseases - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market in China 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing investments by foreign investors. Dental industry in China is still in an early developmental stage, and a recent survey on oral health reported that about 94% of people have some dental issues. The majority of the Chinese population have a negative attitude toward private healthcare system. Despite this factor, the government is focusing on private investors to improve healthcare services for both general and dental care.

According to the report, one driver in market is increase in incidence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases. Periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among the adult and pediatric population. In China, the prevalence of dental caries in an older population is common and varies in different regions from 68.03% to 88.48%. Dental caries is common and result in chewing difficulties, pain, and decrease their overall quality of life. Epidemiological studies show that the prevalence of dental caries is comparatively higher in adults when compared with children. In 2015, research estimated that about 600 million adults aged 24-54 in China have dental cavities. The report also stated that about 66.89% of the children aged 5 and 29% aged 12 have dental cavities. Smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, diabetes, and lack of awareness about dental health are major causes of periodontal diseases in people.

Key vendors



DJO Global

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

TEKNIMED

Zimmer Biomet



Other prominent vendors



BYBO Dental Group

Carestream Health

FONA Dental

Fujian Meisheng Medical Science & Technology

Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology

Hung Kuo Medical Instrument

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c28s5g/dental_diagnostic

