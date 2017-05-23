Technavio analysts forecast the global fitness app marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006134/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global fitness app market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global fitness app marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onapplication (lifestyle monitoring and health monitoring) and gender (male and female). The market is further segmented by geography, including EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

The global fitness app market will grow significantly during the forecast period. Sports and fitness technologies are based on the use of data to improve and manage the overall athletic performance and fitness. Fitness apps are being highly accepted in the market as personal advisers of sports and fitness. These apps gather big data, which can be transformed into essential and useful information such as the workout details of the user. Fitness apps are being largely used by athletes and coaches to enhance the performance of their teams by monitoring individual performance and analyzing the weak and strong points of players.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio media and entertainmentresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global fitness app market:

Increasing use of mobile apps

Easy availability of cost-effective apps

High expense of healthcare systems

Increasing use of mobile apps

The global mobile application market is growing at a rapid pace. Many vendors are developing mobile applications to cater to the needs of customers. Earlier, access to fitness programs was limited to fitness centers and clubs, but with the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing download of mobile applications, numerous vendors are entering the fitness market with their advanced fitness apps.

Ujjwal Doshi, a lead internet and e-commerce research analyst at Technavio, says, "Sports and fitness apps are used by millions of mobile users daily. These apps help and guide users maintain a healthy lifestyle and fitness regime by tracking their running distances and monitoring their heart rates

Easy availability of cost-effective apps

Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions. Paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs.

"Fitness equipment is very expensive. This has led to the introduction of sports and fitness apps, which are easily affordable.These apps track the daily workout and suggest food habits and exercises as per users' lifestyle. This has eliminated the need for fitness trainers or dieticians," adds Ujjwal.

High expense of healthcare systems

The high healthcare and hospital fees compel consumers to buy health and fitness apps, especially to measure calorie consumption, blood pressure, and heart rate. This enables them to track their health at home without the need to visit a doctor for a general check-up. This will boost the installation of fitness apps during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

Azumio

FitBit

Jawbone

FitnessKeeper

Under Armour

Browse Related Reports:

Global Transparent Cache Market 2017-2021

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2017-2021

Global Ticket Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like consumer electronics, gaming, and publishing and advertising. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006134/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com