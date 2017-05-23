TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Leonite Capital LLC, 1 Hillcrest Center Drive, Suite 232, Spring Valley, NY 10977 ("Leonite" or the "Acquiror"), announces today that it has filed the early warning report in respect of its acquisition of 448,136 common shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the filing of the early warning report, Leonite had ownership, acting jointly, over 3,424,600 common shares, representing approximately 10.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Following the acquisition of common shares of the Company by the Acquiror on May 19, 2017, Leonite, acting jointly, has ownership over 3,872,736 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 12.01% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Acquiror acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:

Avi Geller

Leonite Capital LLC

Telephone: 845.517.2340

avi@leonitecap.com



