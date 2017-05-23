Signal Bay, Inc.: Signal Bay to Hold Shareholder Conference Call on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm EDT

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Signal Bay, Inc. (OTCQB: SGBY), a provider of quality control testing and advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that the company plans to host a shareholder conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 1:00 pm EDT, hosted by William H. Waldrop, Signal Bay's Chief Executive Officer, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2017 and calendar year 2016 results, its financial statements and recent developments in its EVIO Labs and Signal Bay Services divisions.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 632-3381 for U.S. and Canada callers and (785) 424-1678 for international callers five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID: SIGNALBAY. Additionally, shareholders and participants are asked to email questions prior to the call to: INVESTORS@signalbay.com A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and may be accessed by visiting Signal Bays website at www.signalbay.com.

Signal Bay, Inc. is an Oregon-based Bio-Tech company. Through its three subsidiaries - EVIO Labs, Signal Bay Research, and Signal Bay Services - the Company provides analytical testing services, management advisory services, and scientific research to the legal cannabis industry. The Company's EVIO Labs division operates state-of-the-art testing facilities and offers accredited testing methodologies performed by a team of professional scientists to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply. Learn more at http://www.SignalBay.com or the company can be reached directly @ 1-888-544-EVIO.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov or www.signalbay.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@signalbay.com

SOURCE: Signal Bay, Inc.