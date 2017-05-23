EAU CLAIRE, WI--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop, a rapidly growing sandwich chain expanding throughout the U.S., has launched a new franchise recruitment website at erbertandgerbertsfranchise.com. The site explains to prospective franchisees the key differentiators and advantages to opening an Erbert and Gerbert's, such as strong support from an experienced franchise team that helps owners build a strong, scaleable business.

"Now is the perfect time to get involved with the Erbert and Gerbert's opportunity, as momentum is on our side after reaching 100 stores," said President and CEO Eric Wolfe. "This is the future of great, gourmet in particular, sandwich concepts. People want a familiar name but a 'touch above' the run-of-the-mill fare of fast food."

What to expect with the Erbert and Gerbert's opportunity

Erbert and Gerbert's knowledgeable team has worked on both sides of the franchisor-franchisee aisle, with experience with brands such as Hardee's and Papa John's. Erbert and Gerbert's has been around for nearly 30 years, and the supply chain, operations and other aspects of the business have been honed down to a science for franchisees.

"Erbert and Gerbert's is an amazing company. I felt that they were truly working with us," said Ashwaubenon, WI, franchisee Brigett Blise. "We had owned another franchise business before, and we were on our own. Nobody really cared. The people at Erbert and Gerbert's, they do care. They want us to be successful. They help us make it successful."

Superior food and convenience bring guests in and bring them back

Erbert and Gerbert's sandwiches are packed full of freshly sliced meats and cheeses as well as unique flavors, like Peppadew Mustard and Cranberry Wasabi sauces. Higher-quality food helps Erbert and Gerbert's stand out from the competition. Convenient options bring guests back more often, with dine-in, carryout, drive-thru, delivery and catering from most locations.

The initial investment starts at $197,500, and single-unit and multi-unit deals are available. With strong momentum and the ability to lock down prime, exclusive territories, now is the perfect time to explore the Erbert and Gerbert's franchise opportunity.

To learn more about owning an Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop, visit erbertandgerbertsfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/23/11G139499/Images/WIRE-EandGMattLentschBehindCounter-93bf59166f15ac7d82616d4b829022e3.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/23/11G139499/Images/WIRE-EandGBoxLunch-2f265476cc99a81ab6407cf7f2b173bd.jpg

Jeremy Mittlestadt

1-800-283-5241

jmittlestadt@egsubs.com