Global Polyurethane Foam Market Report 2017 - Driven by the High Demand of PU Foam in Building Insulation for Energy Conservation - Research and Markets

The future of global polyurethane (PU) foam market looks good with opportunities in various applications, such as building and construction, bedding and furniture, transportation, electrical and electronics, footwear, and others. The global polyurethane foam market is expected to reach an estimated $60.5 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in bedding and furniture industry, high demand of PU foam in building insulation for energy conservation and increasing automotive production.

Polyurethane foam companies profiled in this market include Recticel, UFP Technologies, Chemtura Corporation, Vita foam, Carpenter and Eurofoam Group are among the major suppliers for the global polyurethane foam market.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the report forecasts that bedding and furniture is expected to be the largest market. The footwear segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Within the global polyurethane foam market, rigid foam, flexible foam, and spray foam are the various types of polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by applications in different industries, such as furniture and bedding, automotive interiors, packaging, textiles, and others due to its lightweight, durable, resilient and energy absorption properties.



