Patent Describes Medical Imaging Green Light Technology for Viewing Internal Body Tissue

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in endoscopy and operating room integration solutions, announced today that it won an inter partes review trial against Novadaq Technologies, Inc. (Mississauga, Canada). The trial resulted in a Final Decision by the U.S. Patent Office Patent Trial Appeal Board (PTAB) ruling KARL STORZ had demonstrated that all the claims of Novadaq's U.S. Patent No. 7,420,151 are invalid. The patent pertains to technology used in medical imaging devices for viewing internal body tissues with both broadband illumination (white light) and special lighting of a different wavelength for diagnostic and therapeutic visualization of subject tissue. Novadaq did not appeal the PTAB's Final Decision, bringing the trial to a close.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006444/en/

IMAGE1 S™ as individual as your requirements (Photo: Business Wire)

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG, an international leader for more than 70 years in reusable endoscope technology, encompassing all endoscopic specialties. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call (800) 421-0837 or visit the company's Web site at www.karlstorz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006444/en/

Contacts:

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc.

Susan Jaffy Marx, (424) 218-8701

Marketing Communications