Radiation Dose Management Market to Reach $931 Million by 2022 - Increasing Need to Cut Radiation Dose Levels Causing Chronic Diseases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Radiation Dose Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global radiation dose management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 931.3 Million by 2022 from USD 161.3 Million in 2017.

This market is mainly driven by the increasing needs to cut radiation dose levels causing chronic diseases, need for regulatory compliance, and need for improved patient safety and for accurate and reliable systems to manage critical radiation dose levels and information. Moreover, the safe and ensured environment through radiation dose management systems results in a streamlined workflow, thus increasing the operational efficiency and quality of healthcare organizations. However, lack of funding and lack of standardized protocols for radiation dose management are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent in the developing regions.

The global market is segmented on the basis of products & services, modality, end user, and region. On the basis of products and services, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions market is further subdivided into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. The services market is subdivided into implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, consulting services, and education and training services. By modality, the market is divided into computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography & mammography, and nuclear medicine. The market is further segmented by end users into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and research institutions and academic medical centers.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global radiation dose management market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This is due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and health systems, changing regulations, increasing accreditation requirements, and the increasing need to curtail the soaring healthcare costs.

However, the market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives in this region to increase patient safety and the need to improve overall efficiency in healthcare organizations are driving the growth of the European market. The EU directives regarding the use of ionizing radiation, which will be repealed from February 6, 2018, is a prime factor for the increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers in Europe, which in turn is driving the growth of this geographic segment during the next two years.

Companies Mentioned



Acquired By Canon Inc. ( Japan )

) Agfa Healthcare ( Belgium )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Fujifilm Holding Corporation ( Japan )

) GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Medic Vision (U.S,)

Medint Holdings LLC (U.S.)

Medsquare ( France )

) Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

Pacshealth LLC (U.S.)

Philips ,Healthcare ( Netherlands )

) Qaelum N.V.( Belgium )

) Sectra AB ( Sweden )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Volpara Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Bracco Imaging S.P.A. ( Italy )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By Products & Services



8 Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By Modality



9 Global Radiation Dose Management Market, By End User



10 Radiation Dose Management Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p2lnzg/radiation_dose

