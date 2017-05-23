According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global reverse osmosis membrane marketis expected to reach USD 8.87 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 9%.

This research report titled 'Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global RO membrane market is expected to grow rapidly due to the sterility, a high degree of purification, energy-saving, and cost-effective nature of the membranes. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing application of desalination systems due to increasing health consciousness and water deficiency.

According to Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead bio-chemicals and bio-materials research analyst from Technavio, "Many factors that drive the market growth include advantages of reverse osmosis membrane in water refining, increasing demand for potable water, rising health awareness, increasing the growth rate of desalination systems, and stringent environmental regulations. The increasing demand for clean water from both residential and industrial use is an essential factor driving the market's growth for RO membranes in the coming years."

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize the global reverse osmosis membrane market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Desalination

RO purification systems

Others

Desalination

Desalination accounts for the largest share and is a rapidly developing application among others in the market. It helps in reducing the impact of water deficiency, which is caused by rising population and rapid industrial expansion. These systems support in eliminating minerals and salts from the sea and brackish water and produces clean and sterile water that is potable. This will propel the demand for reverse osmosis membranes.

RO purification systems

The term reverse osmosis implies that the solvents are passed in a direction contrary to that of natural osmosis under hydrostatic pressure that exceeds osmotic pressure. The water flows under pressure through the membrane, which allows the passage of water molecules but prevents the dissolved salts and bacteria from passing through.

"This segment involves the purification of residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial water. The growth of this segment is attributable to the growing health concerns, saline water purification processes, growing population and economy, water deficiency, and desalination networks," says Mahitha.

Others

The other applications of RO membranes include medical devices and diagnostics. The demand in this segment is increasing due to resilience, porosity, permeability, durability, selectivity, energy efficiency, and economical nature. These membranes are used to produce processed water for dialysis in hospitals, to sterilize medical apparatus, and in pharmaceuticals.

RO membranes can also produce adequately pure water that can be used for dissolving medicines and for developing parenteral solutions. These factors will drive the demand for reverse osmosis membranes during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

General Electric

Koch Membrane Systems

Toray Group

Toyobo

