Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Market in Healthcare - Driven by the Introduction of Non-simulator Products for Anatomical Visualization in Medical Education - Research and Markets

Applications of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Healthcare Fully immersive VR technologies have been developed by specialty companies that provide capabilities well beyond the requirements of practical applications in client industries. Most technologies considered in this report qualify as VR or AR technologies due to their ability to manipulate medical imaging data or other inputs to generate VEs or inject virtual elements, overlays and other visualized information over the user's sight.

Partial visual immersion, image injection and navigation represent qualities of the most commonly deployed VR and AR products in surgery, medical education, healthcare training, therapy, and rehabilitation.



The market scope for VR and AR in surgery inevitably captures related technologies such as surgical navigation, robot-assisted surgery (RAS), and treatment planning and patient alignment in radiotherapy. The methodology of this report presents the most cohesive US market opportunity for VR and AR as it relates to existing surgical technologies and platforms with similar capabilities. The market defined is selective of surgical navigation, RAS and radiotherapy system products with indispensible VR or AR capabilities. Examples of included products and capabilities are provided and are additionally referenced in the market discussion.



The report discusses market drivers and inhibitors for surgical simulators and other VR/AR medical educational tools. The market for virtual reality simulations in healthcare education and training has steadily developed over the past five years with demand for virtual reality surgery simulators. The introduction of non-simulator products for anatomical visualization in medical education, surgical resident training and case review is expected to contribute additional market growth.



Virtual reality is heavily represented in the pain management, rehabilitation and therapy market segment due to its benefits in neuroplasticity (recovery or rebuilding of neural connections) and distraction from other stimuli such as pain. Vendors have migrated applications to current-generation VR platforms such as smartphones or more compact, lighter headsets that make VR easier to implement in clinical settings.



Companies Mentioned



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Defined



3: Opportunities For Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality In Healthcare Overview

4: Overall Market



5: Market For Virtual And Augmented Reality In Surgery



6: Market For Virtual And Augmented Reality In Medical Education And Training Introduction



7: Market For Virtual And Augmented Reality In Pain Management, Rehabilitation And Therapy



8: Company Profiles - Surgery



9: Company Profiles - Education And Training



