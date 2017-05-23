Technavio analysts forecast the global women health rehabilitation products marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global women health rehabilitation products marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onend-user (clinics and hospitals) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global women health rehabilitation products market is expected to grow gradually during the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the increase in demand due to the rising cases of diseases among women and the aging population. Various initiatives taken by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governments across the global to educate women about the availability of various treatments and measures to achieve normalcy in life will increase the adoption of rehabilitation products among women. The increase investments by governments and healthcare companies to develop healthcare facilities in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the market as the availability and accessibility of the rehabilitation products are likely to grow.

Technavio research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global women health rehabilitation products market:

Many countries have constantly been increasing their healthcare budgets as a part of their social security measures. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS), in 2014, the Government of the US spent 17% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. Also, in 2015, the Government of the US planned to spend USD 10,000 per person. EMEA is expected to witness the slowest growth in healthcare. In 2015, the Government of the UK funded an additional USD 11.2 billion to improve its existing healthcare model.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "With the increase in budgets by various countries, healthcare services are expected to improve, which will increase the demand for health rehabilitation products in the market. The increase in healthcare budgets has also increased activities relating to the development of women health rehabilitation products, with a wide variety of options for end-users to choose from."

The increase in the number of aging women increases the demand for acute and primary healthcare, which, in turn, requires more trained healthcare workers. Countries that have a high proportion of aged population include Japan, South Korea, China, Germany, Israel, and the US.

"It is expected that approximately 20% of the population in the US will be people who are over 65 years old by 2020, which will increase the chances of women being affected by a wide range of CVDS and other old age-related diseases such as menopause, thus providing opportunities for companies to come up with new technologies related to heart diseases," adds Amber.

There has been an increase in the number of breast cancer cases in the past few years. This is mostly due to the changes in lifestyles. Breast cancer has become the second-most common cancer among women worldwide, with nearly 1.7 million new cases being diagnosed in 2012. This signifies that more than 12% of all new cancer cases and over 25% of all cancers in women are breast cancer. Belgium showcased the highest rate of breast cancer, followed by Denmark and France.

With the increase in the number of breast cancer cases, the number of mastectomies has also increased. Bilateral prophylactic mastectomy reduces the risk of breast cancer by at least 95% in women who have a deleterious mutation in the BRCA1 or the BRCA2 gene, and by up to 90% in women who have a strong family history of breast cancer. This has increased the number of women choosing mastectomies.

Top vendors:

GE Healthcare

GPC Medical

Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation

Meyer Physical Therapy

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

