Telemedicine, Connected Health & Mobile Healthcare Solutions, Services, and Devices (2017-2022) - Connected Health Trends & Future Outlook - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telemedicine, Connected Health, and Mobile Healthcare Solutions, Services, and Devices: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.
Telemedicine, Tele-health, M-Health and Connected Health are all terms that pertain to the use of telecommunications and information technology in order to provide electronic assisted healthcare services. They form the ecosystem that contains all standards, businesses, and operations related to the industry of Electronic Healthcare, which include a wide range of stakeholders including patients, doctors, physicians, nurses, and more.
The fast growing area of Health Care IT Solutions is encompassing many different technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), broadband wireless, robotics, telepresence, artificial intelligence, machine communications, Big Data and Analytics. Connected health goes beyond healthcare services and administration, covering the entire value chain such as Laboratory Information Systems (LIS). Connected health business models are also transforming as the Cloud-based as a Service model facilitates the ability to treat many healthcare products as ongoing services. The evolving area of Real-Time Remote Medical Diagnosis Systems promise to revolutionize the detection and prescriptive abilities of healthcare diagnostics as IoT technologies integrate with Electronic Healthcare Records systems.
This research provides a technology and market assessment for E-Health, Telemedicine, Tele-health, and M-Health.
Target Audience:
- Telecom service providers
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Healthcare technology suppliers
- Application developers and app stores
- Regulators and governmental agencies
- IoT infrastructure and service providers
- Anyone focused on the healthcare industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Telemedicine Overview
4 Telemedicine Technologies
5 Market Demand and Potential for Telemedicine
6 E-Health Solutions
7 Healthcare System Applications
8 Telemedicine / Telehealth Business Models
9 Connected Health Trends and Future Outlook
10 Market Outlook and Forecasts
11 Summary and Conclusions
