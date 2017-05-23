MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Bowmore Exploration Ltd. ("Bowmore") (TSX VENTURE: BOW)(FRANKFURT: 0B5) is pleased to announce that it has completed its continuance from Alberta into the jurisdiction of British Columbia (the "Continuance") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Bowmore shareholders previously approved the Continuance at the special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2017 (the "Special Meeting").

At the Special Meeting, Bowmore shareholders also approved the alteration of Bowmore's authorized share capital concurrently with the Continuance by cancelling the preferred shares without par value, none of which were issued and outstanding. As of the date hereof, Bowmore's authorized share structure consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value.

About BOWMORE

BOWMORE is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on precious and base metal exploration within Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BOW".

For further information on BOWMORE, visit www.bowmorexploration.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: Except for statements of historical facts, all statements in this news release regarding, without limitation, new project acquisitions, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Contacts:

Paul Dumas

President & CEO

BOWMORE Exploration Ltd.

(514) 861-4441

info@bowmorexploration.com

www.bowmorexploration.com



