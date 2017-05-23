TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Once again, in May 2017 injured workers will be riding to focus attention on the plight of injured workers and their right to compensation for work-related injuries and illnesses, and to defend a system that reflects "Full Compensation/No Half Measures".

The message the cyclists intend to deliver is in response to growing number of injured workers whose benefits are slashed and are being downloaded onto welfare systems. Many injured workers, when denied fair compensation, are downloaded onto welfare systems where they struggle to gain access to shelter, a liveable income, accessible and caring workplaces and respect. The denying of compensation benefits to workers injured on the job results in many injured workers relying on short term disability, Canada Pension, Ontario Disability Service Programs (ODSP) and also results in poverty for these workers.

We know that we are entitled to a compensation system that works in the best interests of injured workers; a system that guarantees a life of dignity for injured workers and prevents us from falling into poverty, despair and exclusion. The cyclists ride for fair compensation; 'rights for all', as women workers, immigrant workers, and union and non-union workers.

Support this bike ride by joining the cyclists as they pass through your community.

Ottawa When: May 24, 2017, 3 pm Where: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West Cornwall When: May 25, 2017, 3 pm Where: Cornwall City Hall, 360 Pitt Street Brockville When: May 26, 2017, 3 pm Where: Brockville City Hall, 1 King Street West Kingston When: May 27, 2017, 3 pm Where: Kingston City Hall, 216 Ontario Street Belleville When: May 28, 2017, 3 pm Where: Belleville City Hall, 169 Front Street Cobourg When: May 29, 2017, 3 pm Where: Cobourg City Hall, 55 King Street West Oshawa When: May 30, 2017, 3pm Where: Oshawa City Hall, 50 Centre Street South Toronto When: May 31, 2017, 3pm Where: Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen Street West

Contacts:

Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups

Willie Noiles

President

(289) 219-4473



Ontario Network of Injured Workers Groups

Peter Page

Vice President

(905) 745-1003



