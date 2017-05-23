Transplant Matching Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Molecular HLA typing methods allow more precise matching between donor and recipient and is especially critical to bone marrow or HSCT transplant outcomes. Allogenic HSCT transplantation is a relatively high growth procedure area compared to solid organ transplantation and is a leading area of application for molecular HLA typing. Polymorphism in the human major histocompability complex (MHC) or HLA system is exceedingly complex for serological methods and is best captured by directly assaying genetic sequence.

The molecular HLA typing market is provided for various regions, and forecasts are made to 2021. In addition the report discusses trends affecting the molecular transplant matching market. Successful solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) or bone marrow transplants require histocompatibility between the recipient and donor. Autologous transplantation using hematopoietic cells from the same patient (donor and recipient) is increasingly common and eliminates the need to screen for histocompatibility. However, solid organ transplants and HSCT allografts from another donor requires histocompatibility confirmed by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing outside of genetically identical twins.

Proteins encoded by HLA system genes function as unique cell surface markers that regulate immune system recognition of foreign cells such as pathogens and tumor cells. Incompatibility between donor and recipient HLA systems or between donor tissue and recipient antibodies can result in severe complications such as transplant rejection. Testing of donor and recipient HLA systems is essential in cases of allograft between unrelated and even siblings.

The most common forms of HLA typing are serological testing of HLA antigens and antibodies and detection of HLA alleles using a variety of molecular diagnostic techniques. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is expected to develop into a leading option for the determination of HLA alleles.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Transplant Matching And Molecular Technology



3: Molecular Transplant Diagnostics Market And Market Share Analysis



4: Company Profiles



- CareDx

- Sequencing

- Molecular HLA Typing

- Illumina

- Sequencing

- Translational Research

- Clinical Assay Development

- Industry Lab-Developed Tests

- Arrays

- Immucor

- Transfusion Diagnostics

- Transplant Diagnostics

- Immucor Dx Laboratory Service

- Roche Diagnostics

- Molecular Diagnostics

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Transplant Diagnostics

- qPCR

- Sequencing



