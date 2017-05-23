Technavio's latest report on the global UV lamp marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on lighting sector, says, "The increase in market revenue for the UV lamp market is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of UV LEDs due to their varied advantages like compact size, low cost of ownership, energy efficiency, less dissipation of heat, and enhanced lifespan. The technology can provide tight beam angles and uniform beam patterns, thus maximizing its output

The ban on the use of mercury-based lighting sources and the increasing applications of UV LED technology due to technological breakthroughs in the flux density of UV LED chips above the 4 W/cm² mark at different wavelengths will support the growth of the UV LED technology market. This will subsequently affect the market growth for UV lamps.

The top three emerging trends driving the global UV lamp marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Higher import duties

The import duty rate for importing light fixtures in Brazil is 18% in 2015. There are also some other duties and taxes such as the airport fee, storage fee, handling fee, and declaration fee. This import duty rate is very high compared to other BRIC nations that include Russia, India, and China. It also affects the final price of UV lamps for end-users in Brazil as most vendors are international players that import these products from other countries.

Increased adoption of UV LEDs in consumer electronics

Compact size, lower operating costs and power consumption, easy disposal, ozone-free operation, and the flexibility of LEDs to operate at different wavelengths have made the adoption of LEDs, especially UV LEDs, possible in mobile computing devices. UV LEDs are used for curing adhesives for mounting sensitive touch-panel displays during the assembly of mobile computing devices.

LEDs are used as an alternative to arc lamps for curing liquid optically clear adhesives due to their capability of providing higher yields, sustainable throughput, and better optical quality. The demand for mobile computing devices will directly impact the LCD touch-panel display market, boosting the volumes of these display units.

Emergence of GaN-on-Si LEDs

Most of the market makes GaN-on-Sapphire LEDs. However, the limited availability and tough competition in LED sapphires have compelled some key manufacturers, such as Cree, to opt for GaN-on-Si LEDs. GaN-on-Si LEDs are the latest development in the LED market, wherein producers manufacture LEDs using GaN-on-Si technology.

The key vendors are as follows:

Philips

OSRAM

Heraeus

