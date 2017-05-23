Top 50 Companies in Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing 2017 with Size and Growth of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Top 50 Companies in Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing" report to their offering.

This report, Top 50 Companies in Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing, profiles the following companies based on their size, product range, innovative capacity and influence in the market:

Diagnostic tests performed outside the central laboratory or decentralized testing is generally known as point-of-care (POC). The market is large and companies of various sizes are involved in the development and/or marketing of POC testing. The market is considered evolving with growth opportunity. Developing and developed markets alike have room to grow due to an aging population worldwide.

Over the years, the increasing introduction of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments has resulted in the migration of POC testing from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments including the workplace, home, disaster care and most recently, convenience clinics.

In addition to profiles of these companies and recent revenue performance where financial information is available, the report provides market sizing and share for the entire POC test market.



It also provides market data, including:



- Alere - Abbott, Danaher Cepheid and Other Industry Developments

- Size and Growth of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, 2016-2021

- Market by Test Segment (Glucose, Pregnancy, FOB, Infectious Disease, Coagulation, Other)

- Market by Self-Testing or Professional Testing

- Market Share by Vendor

- Company Profiling and Revenue Performance

- Trends in the Industry



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



- Introduction

- Scope and Methodology

- Size and Growth Of The Point-Of-Care Market

- Trend - Alere and Abbott Merger

- Trend - "Star Trek" POC Devices

- Trend - Danaher Buys Cepheid

- Trend - Retail Clinics

- Companies In The POC Market



2: Top 50 Point Of Care Diagnostic Companies - Corporate Profiles



- Abaxis, Inc.

- Abbott Laboratories

- Accriva Diagnostics

- Accubiotech Co, Ltd.

- Acon Laboratories, Inc

- Alere Inc

- Arkray

- Atlas Genetics Ltd.

- Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd.

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Church & Dwight Co. Inc

- Danaher Corporation

- Dexcom, Inc

- Dragerwerk Ag & Co.

- Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

- EKF Diagnostics

- Enigma Diagnostics, Ltd.

- Enterix, Inc

- Exact Sciences

- Helena Laboratories

- Menarini Diagnostics

- Meridian Bioscience, Inc

- Micronics, Inc

- Nova Biomedical, Corp.

- Opko Health, Inc

- Orasure Technologies, Inc.

- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

- Polymer Technologies, Inc (Pts Diagnostics)

- Roche Diagnostic Corporation

- Samsung Healthcare

- Sekisui Diagnostics

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex Corporation

- Trinity Biotech

- Veredus Laboratories Ltd

3: POC Testing Market Share And Market Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r93k4/top_50_companies





