The global aluminum crankcase marketis expected grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalaluminum crankcasemarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two application segments, including inline engines and V6 and V8 engines, of which the inline engines segment dominated the market with approximately 77% of the overall market share in 2016.

"Due to the continued downsizing of large and mid-size engines by OEMs, small displacement boosted engines, such as inline 3 cylinder and inline 4 cylinder, will power most of the future mass segment cars," says Praveen Kumar, a lead powertrain research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research study segments the global aluminum crankcase market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2016, with a market share of about 49%, APAC dominated the global aluminum crankcase market, followed by the Americas with around 33% and EMEA with roughly 18%.

Aluminum crankcase market in APAC

In APAC, the major OEMs accounting for most of the market share for passenger cars include Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota. In APAC, most of the late-model engines have aluminum blocks. Suzuki in its K&J series, the newly developed booster jet engine is equipped with aluminum crankcases.

"Most passenger cars manufactured by Chinese domestic OEMs are equipped with aluminum crankcases as most of the locally made cars in China are powered by a naturally aspirated port fuel injected engines, which make up for their low power output due to the lesser weight of aluminum construction," says Praveen.

Aluminum crankcase market in the Americas

The market for aluminum crankcase is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% in the Americas during 2016-2021. Most of the newly developed engine families have aluminum blocks, which helps to reduce the weight of the engine and reduce fuel consumption. The 2.4L four-cylinder General Motors models, like GMC Terrain; Buick LaCrosse, Verano, Regal; and Chevy Equinox, have aluminum crankcase.

There is an increasing concern for CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases in the automotive industry. The growing concerns have led the EPA to come up with mandatory fuel emission standards such as CAFE rules. It would require automakers to attain the 2025 CAFE limits of 54.5 mpg while doubling the present fuel economy requirements.

Aluminum crankcase market in EMEA

EMEA accounts for the least market share for aluminum crankcase market. Aluminum crankcase has a very low penetration in diesel engine cars, as diesel engine cars mostly use cast iron crankcase or compacted graphite engine blocks, which provide more fatigue strength, hardness, and higher tensile strength.

Volkswagen's 2.0 TDI EA 189 diesel engine has a new cylinder head made up of aluminum. The three-cylinder engine is used in car models such as Volkswagen Golf Mk6, VW Jetta Mk5 TDI, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Volkswagen Passat.

The top vendors in the global aluminum crankcase market highlighted in the report are:

ThyssenKrupp

Sandvik

Nemak

Linamar

