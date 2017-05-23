United States Retail Clinics Market 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2016, total U.S. retail clinic sales are estimated at more than $1.4 billion, an increase of 20.3% per year from $518 million in 2010. Through 2020, sales are expected to continue expanding.

Strong historic growth has been driven by aggressive expansion, particularly by MinuteClinic, which is now owned by CVS.

This report is the most comprehensive look at retail clinics today from a market research firm that has covered retail clinics since 2007 in several reports. The report looks at the situation in the market today, including the amount of locations currently and projections for growth in locations. It also looks at vendor market share and sales that IVD companies and vaccine companies are making to retail clinics, and where those will be in the future.

Few things in healthcare can be as potentially disruptive as retail clinics, and for that reason so much attention is focused on them. By their very existence, they could threaten and/or complement at least five parts of the healthcare system - hospitals, doctor's offices, government and private insurance payors, pharmaceutical and device markers (particularly makers of POC test devices).

They are brought up in discussions of healthcare reform and repeal, in cost-cutting for governments or better preventive care. They are seen as the answer in some quarters and controversial in others. And they have grown, from a few hundred store locations a decade ago, to thousands. If projections are correct, they will continue to grow and change the way healthcare is delivered.



There are several ways this will happen, all of which are a focus of this report, Retail Clinics 2017:



- They upend the normal healthcare delivery environment by providing healthcare services where the consumers are, in retail environments, as opposed to the normal status of relying on patients to go to the healthcare provider.

- They are a lower cost solution than the emergency room and can be used both to compete for insurance company business with high-cost ERs and also be used by healthcare organizations to reduce the traffic at the ER.

- They could help or hurt physician practice. On one hand, they offer better hours on average and do provide treatment for routine services like colds and flus. On the other hand, they they do refer patients - even to the point of suggesting the patient obtain a primary care doctor - and don't provide all services.

- They are already a source of focus in the in vitro diagnostics industry, as major IVDs develop testing units for both retail and urgent care clinics.

- They are building consumer awareness and reputation in each additional year of their existence, which is now more than 15 years, with favorable waiting times and hours. As our report indicates, high satisfaction ratings are routinely earned.

- They are in the forefront of electronic medical records and technology in healthcare, introducing EMR, billing innovation and virtual waiting room technology that physician offices are only slowly adapting to.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Market Developments



3: 2017 Information Retail Clinic Consumer Survey



4: Retail Clinic Market Size And Market Share Analysis



5: IVD & Vaccine Sales To Retail Clinics



6: Trends To Watch



7: Company Profiles



- Access Health

- AMA

- AtlantiCare

- Aurora Quick Care

- Care Today

- MedDirect

- MinuteClinic

- My Healthy Access

- Now Medical Centers

- PFS

- RediClinic

- Target Clinic Medical Associates

- The Little Clinic

- Wal Mart

- Walgreens Boots Alliance

- Wellness Express



