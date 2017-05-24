SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the technology and data company that empowers the advertising industry to effectively reach and influence consumers everywhere, has expanded its integration with The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, to offer brand safety data for desktop and mobile in-app video and display inventory through The Trade Desk platform. These enhancements make IAS the first company to provide mobile in-app brand safety data within The Trade Desk platform.

IAS is also the first partner to provide its brand safety and fraud reporting directly in The Trade Desk platform for display and video inventory, making it easier for customers to access this data in one place. This exclusive reporting integration enables customers of The Trade Desk to dig deeper into log-level data, advancing each report to be more actionable, granular, and customizable to advertisers.

Given the heightened attention to brand safety issues over the last year, the ability to protect against unsavory and inappropriate content has never been more critical for brands. Through this integration, advertisers can ensure their media buys meet specific brand safety parameters by only bidding on impressions that meet set standards across seven separate risk categories: adult content, alcohol, gambling, offensive language, illegal downloads, illegal drugs, and violence.

"Brand safety is a growing concern especially for mobile, so we're giving advertisers the data to address it, and the proof that it worked," said Harmon Lyons, SVP, Business Development and Platform Solutions at Integral Ad Science. "Aligning with the Trade Desk made perfect sense given their commitment to bringing greater transparency to the programmatic ecosystem."

"We're committed to helping advertisers tap into the inventory that aligns with their brand standards across all channels and devices," said David Danziger, VP of Data Partnerships at the Trade Desk. "Integrating IAS into our buying platform is a step toward ensuring our clients have consistent control over their campaign with brand safe inventory, as well as granular, actionable reporting to inform their decisions."

