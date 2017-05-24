Global Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Headwall Photonics, IMEC, Norsk Elektro Optikk & Specim - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.40% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of portable HSI cameras. HSI technology has been used in remote sensing applications for over 30 years, and sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and mining are adopting it at an increasing rate. Earlier, these sectors have been using huge, bulky HSI cameras that are attached to some instruments for their operations.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing awareness coupled with safety and ease of use of HSI systems. HSI has been used for more than a decade now, but until 2015, it was relatively unknown compared with other imaging technologies such as infrared, multispectral, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). Earlier, it was mostly deployed by government agencies such as NASA and other defense sectors. However, in 2005, the scenario started to change slowly.



Now, manufacturers deploy this technology for several applications such as medical imaging and life sciences, food and agriculture, mineralogy, machine vision, and environment monitoring due to its high-resolution imaging capabilities. Institutions and research centers are also adopting HSI technology across the globe. In 2009, the University of Strathclyde in the UK established its HSI center to deliver signal processing algorithms and turnkey solutions to specific imaging problems for private and public sector industries.

Key vendors



Headwall Photonics

IMEC

Norsk Elektro Optikk

Specim



Other prominent vendors



Applied Spectral Imaging

ChemImage

Cubert

EVK DI Kerschhaggl

FluxData

Galileo Group

Gilden Photonics

Gooch & Housego

Merrick & Company

Resonon

XIMEA



