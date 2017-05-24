TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) will release its Second Quarter 2017 Results on July 26, 2017, followed by a conference call and webcast on July 27 at 8:00 am ET.

Second Quarter Results Release July 26, after market close Conference Call and Webcast July 27, 8:00 am ET Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): 1-800-319-4610 International: +1 416-915-3239

The webcast and presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com. The conference call will be available for replay by phone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and +1 604-674-8052 (international), access code 1471.

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel Oh

Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance

+1 416 307-7474

doh@barrick.com



MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President, Communications

+1 416 307-7414

alloyd@barrick.com



