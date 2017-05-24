

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.10 billion, down from NZ$4.31 billion in March. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.40 billion, down from NZ$4.65 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at NZ$267 million, down from NZ$332 million a month earlier.



Australia will see April results for the leading economic index from Westpac and numbers for skilled vacancies, as well as Q1 data for completed construction work.



The leading index added 0.1 percent on month in March, while vacancies slipped 0.6 percent on month. Construction work is expected to fall 0.5 percent on quarter after slipping 0.2 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see preliminary May numbers for the Nikkei manufacturing PMI; in April, the index score was 52.7.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX