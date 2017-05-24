

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) continues to reshape its top-level management after the company was hit by an internal investigation into its sales practices.



Alexion will start a search for a new Chief Financial Officer after current CFO Dave Anderson announced he will resign at the end of August. Anderson had joined the company in December after more than a decade as CFO at Honeywell International Inc. He had replaced Vikas Sinha, who resigned last year along with CEO David Hallal during the sales practices investigation.



Ludwig Hantson was named named Alexion's chief executive in March.



Three other company executives, including Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Thiel; Martin Mackay, head of research and development; and Chief Human Resources Officer Clare Carmichael, are also leaving, the company said.



The company has appointed Brian Goff as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 1. Goff is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience at companies including Neurovance, Inc., Baxalta, Inc., Baxter, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson.



Earlier this year, Alexion found that some of its senior management staff had pressured employees to get customers to order its flagship drug Soliris earlier than needed to meet financial targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX